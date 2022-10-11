Victim of Friday night shooting in Hazleton dies

Oct. 11—A gunshot victim from a shooting on Friday night in Hazleton has died, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Felix Dini, 22, of Freeland was pronounced dead Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, according to a report issued by Lehigh County coroner Daniel A. Buglio on Monday.

Dini's death was determined to have been caused by gunshot wounds to the body, and Buglio ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The incident occured on Friday night shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Fulton Court and East Noble Street in Hazleton, according to the report.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, there were two male gunshot victims involved. The victims were transported first to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton before being transferred to Cedar Crest, where Dini was pronounced deceased.

There's no word on the identity or condition of the second victim.

The Hazleton City Detective Division is investigating the incident, along with the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton City police at 570-459-4954 or to call 911.

Officers from Hazleton City were assisted onscene Friday night by troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop N.