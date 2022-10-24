Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning.

Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.

Once the victim was inside their house, police say the suspect jumped into the car and drove away towards Cross Street. The rear hatch door was left open and groceries dribbled out as he drove away.

A subsequent investigation shows the victim turned the car off but left the keys in the front seat, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials say the car was later recovered Saturday night in Rockland with front end damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect, who may have pulled over to close the rear hatch door, is asked to call Hingham Detectives.

