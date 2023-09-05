Victim gets would-be carjacker’s gun, holds him for police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who stopped to fill up at a gas station in Southwest Memphis late Sunday night was forced to take on a would-be carjacker with a gun.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Derrion Turner, is also accused of taking a woman’s car at gunpoint three days earlier in Frayser.

The victim at the Fill-N-Go on South Third said Turner was wearing a black ski mask when he pointed a gun at him and demanded his 2022 Dodge Charger.

The victim said when Turner moved toward the driver’s seat of his car, he was able to grab him from behind, and they struggled over the weapon.

The gun was fired once, hitting the inside of the Charger. The victim said he was able to take the gun from Turner and hold him on the ground until police arrived.

A manager inside the Fill-N-Go said it all happened at pump seven just before midnight. He said he didn’t hear the gunshot but saw the aftermath.

“I saw the man over the guy with a gun, and then a customer came inside and told me what happened,” he said.

He wasn’t surprised to hear the suspect was 18 years old.

“They are getting younger and younger,” the manager said.

Turner was transported to the Violent Crimes Unit of the Memphis Police Department, where investigators said he admitted to taking part in the attempted carjacking at the gas station and a carjacking in the 3100 block of Manor Drive on August 31.

The victim in that incident said she was approached by two armed males who took her 2018 Nissan Rogue, her iPhone, and $750.

Police said she was able to identify Turner as the person who put a gun to her head and drove off in her vehicle.

Turner is charged with attempted carjacking, carjacking, aggravated robbery, three counts of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.

Turner is being held on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.

