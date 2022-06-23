Victim of Gloucester quarry drowning identified

Authorities have identified the young man who drowned in a Gloucester quarry Wednesday afternoon.

Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett was pulled from the water at Vernon’s Quarry just off Hickory Street after an hours long search by local police, according to the Essex County DA.

Officials say Fabert jumped off a high rock with a friend around 1:00 p.m. but never resurfaced. The quarry’s waters are known to be murky, which made the rescue difficult.

After more than two hours of searching, dive teams recovered Fabert, but it was too late.

“You have to be cognizant of the risks of entering the water, especially here in the quarry area. This is not a place that is monitored by the city of Gloucester, we don’t have life guards here – this is a public area for people to hike in – it’s not really a designated swim area,” said Chief Edward Conley.

The incident remains under investigation by the Gloucester Police Department and the Essex DA’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

