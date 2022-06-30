Victim in ‘grave condition’ after shooting at Rankin apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting at a Rankin apartment complex on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from Allegheny County police, County 911 was notified of a shooting at Palisades Plaza Apartments at 7:37 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in grave condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

