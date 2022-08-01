Victim grazed by bullet after car shot into at Rock Hill intersection, police say

A man was grazed after his car was hit by bullets at a Rock Hill intersection, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive in a residential area west of Cherry Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim, 27, had an abrasion on one arm from one of the bullets after gunshots were fired at his car, Rock Hill police said in a written statement.

The victim told responding officers a person in another vehicle fired several shots at him after he honked his horn at the other vehicle that cut him off, police said in the statement.

Responding officers found five bullet holes in the victim’s car, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle was described by the victim as a red SUV, according to police documents.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.