Victim of Hagerstown drive-by shooting has died

A man shot in Hagerstown's West End on Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

Jermaine Reed II, 27, of Hagerstown, was pronounced dead Thursday night at Meritus Medical Center, police said.

Hagerstown Police responded to Alexander and Dale streets around 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police found Reed with more than two gunshot wounds and he was taken to the local hospital, said Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokeswoman for Hagerstown Police.

Dale Street runs between Alexander Street and West Side Avenue off Washington Avenue.

More: Hagerstown police: Male, vehicle and house struck in Dale Street shooting

More: Third suspect charged in Hagerstown home invasion that injured 95-year-old woman

More: Hagerstown missing baby case: More details emerge as charges are filed

Fetchu said Reed didn't live in the immediate area in which he was shot. Police believe he was visiting a friend or acquaintance who lived in the area when the drive-by shooting occurred.

Police previously reported that a vehicle and a house also were struck by gunfire.

Police recovered a white Honda Accord, which was not the vehicle that was shot but was involved in the incident, police said in a news release. They are processing the car for evidence, the release states.

Fetchu said this was a "targeted" shooting, so police believe there is no danger to residents in the neighborhood at this time.

Police also said if anyone has pictures or videos of the incident, they can submit them online.

More information was not immediately available Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: A Hagerstown man struck in a drive-by shooting on Thursday has died