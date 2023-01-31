Victim in Hancock St. fire identified

Rochester police have identified the woman who died in a house fire on Hancock Street last week.

Christine Cannon, 78, who lived on the third floor of the multi-family house, died in the fire on Jan. 27, police said.

According to police, investigators initially received reports of a domestic dispute at the house before the fire. Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department arrived around 4:30 p.m. and cleared the first and second floors of the home, but were unable to access the third floor after the stairs had collapsed. Two residents of the home were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a firefighter also suffered burns to his lower body.

Cannon was not connected to the initial domestic dispute call, police said.

The fire is being investigated by the Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit and Arson Task.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

Authorities are also seeking to identify any next of kin or family members of Cannon. Anyone with information about Cannon, or any living relatives, is being asked to call the Monroe County Medical Examiner's office at 585-753-5905.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Christine Cannon dies in Hancock St. fire in Rochester NY