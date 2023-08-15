Victim in Hazleton shooting testifies before jury

Aug. 15—WILKES-BARRE — The last words by Felix Dini after being shot four times were, "I thought we were friends," testified Rochell Angel Reyes-Cruz in the Luzerne County homicide jury trial of Wellington Marte Ramirez and Keliana Lineth Jimenez on Tuesday.

Reyes-Cruz, 22, known as Chi Chi, survived four gunshot wounds to his torso and legs but his best friend, Dini, 22, died three days after being shot in the area of 199 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, on Oct. 7, 2022.

Reyes-Cruz said he was with Dini on their way to purchase a video game controller when they stopped on Wyoming Street to buy marijuana.

Dini got out of their vehicle and approached an Acura, Reyes-Cruz said, that was occupied by Ramirez, Jimenez and two other people.

Reyes-Cruz said he got out of the vehicle when he observed Dini get into a scuffle with Ramirez.

As he approached the fight, Reyes-Cruz testified he heard Ramirez say, "shoot him," as Jimenez walked around and reached into the Acura to retrieve a firearm from the center console.

Reyes-Cruz said Jimenez then gave the firearm to a man known as "Yendri," who is believed to be an undocumented immigrant.

Yendri then shot Dini twice, turned the gun and shot Reyes-Cruz twice.

Reyes-Cruz said Yendri then stood over the top of Dini and fired two more rounds before he was shot two more times himself.

Dini's last words to Ramirez were, "I thought we were friends," Reyes-Cruz testified.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Mulhern who, along with assistant district attorneys Anthony Cardone and Benjamin Green are prosecuting, said during his opening statement that the investigation did not uncover all the facts to the deadly shooting, notably the gunman has not been caught.

Mulhern said the firearm, shell casings and no DNA evidence were recovered during the investigation, describing the shooting as, "an order (Ramirez), the delivery (Jimenez), and the execution (Yendri)."

Attorney Theron Solomon, who is defending Ramirez and Jimenez, agreed with Mulhern that the investigation is incomplete, asking the jury during his opening statement to question the character and credibility of Reyes-Cruz.

Ramirez and Jimenez were identified by Reyes-Cruz while he was recovering from four gunshot wounds.

Solomon was quick to point out the investigation did not uncover no other witnesses despite a crowd of people at the scene.

"I got two innocent people here and it all hails down on the word of one man, Chi Chi," Solomon said. "When the Commonwealth says they have unanswered questions, do you know what that tells me, doubt!"

Ramirez, 28, of Freeland, and Jimenez, 21, of Hazleton, are charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

Judge David W. Lupas is presiding.