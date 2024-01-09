Victim helps police track stolen car, two 15-year-olds arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had a Kia stolen from outside his Frayser home Sunday used a stolen vehicle recovery device to help police locate the vehicle about four miles away in North Memphis.

Police said they recovered the 2015 Kia in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue and took two 15-year-olds into custody. Officers said one of the teens was sitting in the front passenger seat of the stolen car, and the other teen was in the back seat.

The victim said he discovered his Kia missing from his home in the 1600 block of Jay Cove around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and used his Lojack System to track his car to the 2200 block of Clarksdale Avenue.

Officers reportedly checked that area but did not locate the vehicle. They said the victim updated the Lojack device, and it showed the Kia was on Peres.

Both teens have been charged with theft of property.

