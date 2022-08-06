Victim of hit-and-run near Palm Springs airport dies; police seek help finding driver

A man who was injured last month in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Pacer, just south of Palm Springs International Airport, has died, the Palm Springs Police Department said Saturday. Officers are seeking the public's help in finding the vehicle involved.

The name of the victim was not released.

The incident happened around 3:04 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Palm Springs police found the man on the ground bleeding. However, he was responsive and was treated by EMS personnel at the scene. After he was transported to an area hospital, the victim was found to have internal injuries and was admitted for surgery. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police received a report from someone who heard the collision, then saw a small, dark, two-door vehicle leaving the scene and heading westbound, toward downtown Palm Springs. The vehicle was believed to be a newer Honda Civic.

Calls to Palm Springs police Saturday morning seeking additional information were not immediately returned.

Police are asking that any witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the incident contact the Traffic Division at (760) 323-8125. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (760) 347-7867.

More: Driver arrested after high speed chase on I-10 Wednesday morning

More: Police arrest suspect in Friday night Desert Hot Springs stabbing on SunLine bus

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man killed in hit and run near Palm Springs International Airport