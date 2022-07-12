Victim hit several times in Gulfport drive-by shooting outside of MS Coast business

A man is in critical condition after being struck by bullets multiple times in a Monday drive-by shooting, Gulfport police said Tuesday.

Police were called to the 2900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 6:03 p.m. Monday and found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was outside of a business when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The victim was struck multiple times.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the crime.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.