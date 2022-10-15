Victim of homicide in Lamoine identified

Oct. 15—The victim of a homicide in the Hancock County town of Lamoine earlier this month has been identified.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta confirmed that the man found dead in a Shore Road home on Oct. 3 was Neil Salisbury, 71, who lived at the home, Maine State Police said Friday. Salisbury was found dead at the home by a friend who had stopped by to see him.

On Sunday, police said the death had been ruled a homicide but said they were still working to identify the victim. Police have not yet released Salisbury's cause of death but the Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Detectives do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public related to the incident, Moss said. State police are asking that anyone who lives near Shore Road in Lamoine and may have pertinent information call 207-973-3700.