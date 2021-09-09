Victim hospitalized after Apopka neighborhood shooting, deputies say

A person was shot early Thursday in an Apopka neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about an aggravated battery via shooting at around 12:42 a.m., said OCSO’s Lt. Elizabeth Sovacool. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sovacool said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies have not received any information on the shooting nor suspect information, Sovacool said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.