Victim hospitalized after daytime stabbing at Dorchester fast food restaurant

Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a popular fast food restaurant in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say a person was stabbed at the McDonald’s at 1513 Dorchester Avenue around 3:34 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

It is unclear whether the alleged crime occurred inside or outside the restaurant.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

