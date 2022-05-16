Victim hospitalized in Saturday shooting has died, Kansas City police say

Police are investigating Kansas City’s 60th homicide after a person shot over the weekend died from his injuries.

Officers were called to a shooting at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 88th Terrace and James A. Reed Road, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Monday.

While headed to the scene, police were told the call had been upgraded to a shooting involving a crashed vehicle.

There, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Foreman said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he remained until Sunday, when he was declared dead, police said.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been made public. No suspect information has been released.

The killing is the 60th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes killings by police. The city saw 57 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.