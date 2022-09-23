Victim hospitalized, suspect sought in Medford shooting

Sep. 23—Medford police detectives are searching for a suspect following a downtown Medford parking lot shooting in which a victim needed to be life-flighted to a Portland hospital.

The shooting was first reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Ninth and Almond streets, according to a release from the police department.

Police say the victim walked up to a male suspect in his vehicle and was shot in close proximity to it.

The suspect fled the scene by vehicle, but not before firing additional rounds while driving from the area — one of which entered a nearby residence.

No one was hurt by the round that entered a home, according to police, but the victim needed to be hospitalized.

A witness drove the victim to a nearby hospital, and the victim was later flown to Portland for further treatment, according to police.

Police did not identify the victim as of Friday afternoon. The release states that Medford police will release more information "at appropriate times during this investigation."