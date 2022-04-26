Victim ID’d in fatal northwest Fresno shooting. Alleged shooter arrested in Vegas, police say

Police on Tuesday identified a 37-year-old man killed in a northwest Fresno apartment.

Stepan Hambartsumyan was visiting a tenant at the complex on Palm Avenue south of Sierra Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Monday when three people entered the apartment, detectives said Tuesday in an update to the homicide.

One of them — identified by police as 23-year-old Anthony Tashchian — was armed with a firearm. An argument ensued between Hambartsumyan and Tashchian, which ended in the fatal gunfire, police said.

The incident was reported to police Monday and officers arrived to find Hambartsumyan dead from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department in Las Vegas found Tashchian at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at a motel there. He was taken into custody without incident, police said, and will be will be held in Clark County Jail on suspicion of murder.

A neighbor near the Fresno incident told The Bee that he’s lived in the complex since 2015 and the gated location is typically quiet and safe.

It was the 16th homicide so far this year in Fresno, according to police, compared to 26 at this time last year.

There has been a 17th since then. A 24-year-old man was shot to death in southwest Fresno the following day.

A man was shot to death at an apartment complex on Palm Avenue south of Sierra Avenue in Fresno on Monday, March 25, 2022.

