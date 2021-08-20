Victim ID'd in deadly shooting during break-in at Dayton apartment complex

Daniel SuscoJen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 20—A 42-year-old man died Thursday evening following a shooting connected to a reported break-in at a Dayton apartment.

Dayton police and medics were called around 6:50 p.m. to the Eagle Ridge Apartments in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive.

A 911 caller reported shooting an intruder, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

"Upon arrival (Dayton police) encountered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. Medical assistance was summoned and provided but unfortunately the individual's injuries were not survivable and he was pronounced deceased on scene," Lt. Jason Hall said.

The victim was identified as Virgil Pack of Riverside by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

"This investigation is in the early stages; however, all parties involved in the incident have been identified as interviewed," Hall said.

