Victim ID'd in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton

May 24—A 29-year-old man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting last week that led to a SWAT standoff in Dayton.

Myquan R. Taylor of Dayton died Saturday morning at Miami Valley Hospital, three days after he was shot. His name was released Tuesday afternoon by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street.

Dayton police responded to an apartment building after 911 dispatchers received a report that a neighbor shot a man and went inside an apartment.

The shooting led to a standoff that lasted more than six hours. When officers could not contact the suspect — identified by police the day of the shooting as 44-year-old Johnny Trigg Jr. — they called SWAT and hostage negotiation teams, Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson said last week.

The standoff ended around 1:15 p.m. after crews learned the suspect was not inside the apartment.

"We go off the information that we have that we develop on scene from individuals who were witnesses," said Malson. "One of the reason that SWAT and HNT are called out is for the ability to try to safely resolve that situation. ... We do err on the side of caution and bring the teams out in any situation we think they'd be beneficial."

Taylor and Trigg had been in an argument over the past few weeks, police said.

The suspect has not been charged and no arrests have been made in Taylor's shooting, police confirmed Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Trigg's whereabouts is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), the Dayton homicide unit at 937-333-1199 or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (2867).