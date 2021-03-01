Victim ID'd in fatal bar fight at Middletown's Billy T's last week, police expected to file murder charge

Mar. 1—Middletown police are expected to file a murder charge against a Middletown man after the man he allegedly kicked and punched in a bar last week died.

Phillip Taulbee, 56, died Friday night at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being transferred from Atrium Medical Center, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was performed Saturday, but the cause and manner of death have been released.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he read the coroner's report and an additional charge is expected to be forthcoming by the Middletown Division of Police or a Butler County grand jury.

Detective Ryan Morgan said he expected to file a murder charge today against Brian Ingram, 51, of Middletown. He originally was charged with felonious assault after he allegedly punched and kicked Taulbee on Thursday night in a Middletown bar.

Ingram was located by Middletown police Thursday night, arrested and charged, according to police.

Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Ingram's bond at $250,000 during Friday's arraignment. Ingram's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to court records.

Police were called to Billy T's in the 4300 block of Tytus Avenue at 8 p.m. Thursday for a bar fight. Officers found a victim had been severely assaulted.

In a 911 call to police, a woman said a man was "knocked out" and lying in the ground.

"His head hit the concrete hard," she told a dispatcher. She said the man was breathing.

She said the alleged assailant was seen leaving in a red truck.

Police said a video of the fight won't be released until the investigation is complete. Anyone with information is asked to call Morgan at 513-425-7735.

