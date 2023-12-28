Victim ID'd in fatal hit-and-run in Willmar; suspect turns himself in

Dec. 28—WILLMAR, Minn. — The male pedestrian who died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle at a Willmar intersection has been identified.

Jason Daniel Jarvis, 52, of Cokato, was the victim in the

hit-and-run crash

at the intersection of First Street and Willmar Avenue.

According to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, Jarvis was crossing First Street South at Willmar Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. His injuries were extensive, and he was pronounced dead at CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital.

In an updated news release issued Thursday, Felt said police were able to identify a suspect and suspect vehicle thanks to multiple statements from witnesses, tips submitted through

Minnesota CrimeStoppers

and video evidence from nearby businesses.

As a result, police began efforts to locate both the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Felt said a 33-year-old male from Willmar turned himself in to police on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Felt, the male was cooperative, provided a statement and gave information on the location of the vehicle.

A 2012 black Volkswagen Passat with out-of-state license plates was recovered by police and seized as evidence. Felt said the vehicle was being processed at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar.

The investigation remains ongoing, including potential charges against the 33-year-old male driver.

"Willmar Police would like to thank the many people who shared the request for assistance on social media, those who provided tips and local businesses who provided video evidence. We also thank our law enforcement and emergency service partners in the response and follow-up to this tragic incident," Felt said in the news release.