Victim ID'd in fatal hit-and-run crash

Dec. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has identified the 31-year-old Traverse City man who died in a hit-and-run crash last Friday. His name was Daniel Lynn Kelsey.

Kelsey was killed after a white SUV hit him in his green Jeep Wrangler at Interlochen Corners, police reports state.

Sheriff's Capt. Randy Fewless said the driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old Buckley man, was found the morning after the crash after his attorney contacted the sheriff's office.

His arraignment is scheduled for sometime Monday, Fewless said.

The case is still under investigation.