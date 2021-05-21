Victim ID'd in Hamilton fatal shooting on Thursday

May 21—The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed Thursday morning on Madison Avenue in Hamilton.

Jason J. Simpson, 47, died of a gunshot wound, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Bond was set at $1 million this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court for a man accused accused of shooting Simpson about 10:30 a.m. outside a residence.

Nicholas Lorenz, 40, of Warvel Road, was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. He is charged with murder.

Nicholas Lorenz BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Lorenz was arraigned this morning, where Judge Dan Gattermeyer set bond. He is scheduled to be back in court May 28 for a preliminary hearing.

"These two individuals are known to one another, and there was some sort of confrontation, and the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene," said Bucheit.

There were witnesses to the shooting, which occurred outside, and police received information needed to find the suspect because of those witnesses.

"Our officers arrived quickly and with the assistance of several witnesses and neighbors they were able to track the suspect who only fled a short distance," Bucheit said. The suspect first fled in a vehicle then on foot but was arrested without incident.

Hamilton shooting

A shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue in Hamilton on Thursday, May 20, 2021, according to emergency dispatchers. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

