Victim ID'd in Sunday fatal shooting in Hamilton

Sep. 14—The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified a man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.

Jason Hendricks, 35, died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide by the coroner's office.

Hendricks and others were inside a house in the 400 block of Bingham Street about 12:50 p.m. when there was an incident and shots were fired. The resident shot and hit Hendricks, Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said.

Others ran from the house, and Hendricks was found in a neighboring yard. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The resident is cooperating with detectives and has not been charged.

Hamilton detectives are looking for the other people who were with Hendricks at the time of the shooting.