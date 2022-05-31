Victim ID'd in Trotwood deadly shooting; Police name person of interest

May 31—Police identified a person of interest in the deadly Memorial Day shooting of a 40-year-old man in Trotwood.

Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood was identified as the victim Tuesday afternoon by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. He died in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive in Trotwood.

Trotwood police and medics were called just before 3:20 p.m. Monday to a man shot in the area of West Sherry Drive and Elmore Street.

A 911 caller reported hearing arguing then four shots, and said a man on the ground wasn't moving, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Trotwood police said they found a man on the ground, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trotwood police said person of interest wanted for questioning in the shooting is Anthony Smith, 40. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers 937-854-STOP (3988) or www.crimestoppers.com.