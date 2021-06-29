Victim ID'ed in Woodbury homicide

Jun. 29—Police on Tuesday identified the victim of Friday's homicide in Woodbury as Shavon Phillips.

Phillips' husband, McKinley Phillips, 39, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Washington County District Court on Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Phillips fled the state on a Greyhound bus after he allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife in Woodbury and left her dead body in a house full of children. According to the criminal complaint, officers from the Woodbury Public Safety Department were called to a house in the 7500 block of Steepleview Road for a welfare check around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

A woman who said she was Phillips' mother called 911 to report that her son had called her to confess he had killed his wife and that her body was in the basement of their home. She also said there were "six or seven children" in the house, ranging in ages from 5 to 15, according to the criminal complaint.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, Phillips was located on an eastbound Greyhound bus traveling near Tomah, Wis. He was arrested and taken to the the Monroe County, Wis., Jail. He will be transferred to the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.

The six children on Tuesday remained in the care of Washington County Child Protection Services.

"Our hearts go out to the children and to all who are affected by this terrible tragedy," Cmdr. John Altman of the Woodbury Public Safety Department said in a statement.