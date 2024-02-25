Victim identified in Alexandria's first homicide of the year after early morning shooting
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating what the city says is its first homicide of 2024, according to a news release.
Around 2:55 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Levin Street for a call about a dead person. The victim has been identified as Mickel Fells, 54.
The release states Fell suffered from a gunshot wound. An investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives as 318-441–6416 or 441–6559. People also can email information to APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.
