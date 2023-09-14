Victim identified in Anderson County shooting as manhunt continues

A woman killed Tuesday in the Heiskell community of Anderson County, Tennessee, has been identified and law enforcement in Lee County, Virginia, are saying the suspect is no longer believed to be in that community following a more than day-long manhunt.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman, who was reportedly shot, as Shystie Ranea Mayberry. No other information was released.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office/Anderson County 911 Communications Center received a call from someone who said a man had shot a woman while stopped on the side of the road in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road in the Heiskell community, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Deputies found the woman when they arrived.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim and we are grateful for the assistance of so many other agencies," Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

This photo was sent by an Anderson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson of the scene of a death in Heiskell.

Identifying and searching for the suspect

ACSO detectives began searching for 44-year-old Jason Robert Dockery and notified other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.

Dockery's red, four-door 2015 Chevrolet Sonic was seen in Claiborne County, Tennessee, and he was pursued by police there into Lee County, Virginia, where Dockery abandoned the car in the Ewing community and escaped into the woods, according to information released in a statement from Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons.

The search for Dockery continued into Wednesday with officials closing the county's public schools and the sheriff advising residents to lock their doors and stay inside because the man was considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

But at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff gave the following update in a news release: "We have confirmed that the suspect in the manhunt has left Lee County, Virginia, but because of the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation no further information can be released at this time."

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and Virginia were involved in the search. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Dockery being caught. In addition to the killing of Mayberry, Dockery is wanted on violations of probation for aggravated assault in Tennessee.

In Anderson County, that sheriff's office said an autopsy on Mayberry is being performed at the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center. Assisting at the crime scene Tuesday and the continuing investigation is the 7th Judicial District Crime Force, the Clinton Police Department, and Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on Twitter@ridgernewsed.

Support The Oak Ridger by subscribing. Offers available at https://subscribe.oakridger.com/offers.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Victim identified in Anderson County shooting as manhunt continues