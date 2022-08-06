Victim identified in apparent homicide Saturday north of Des Moines

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of an apparent early-Saturday-morning homicide on Des Moines' north side.

Deputies responded to a residence at 340 NE 46th Ave. north of Des Moines around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after two 911 calls reporting gunshots.

Sheriff's deputies located the body of Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines inside the residence. He appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Evans.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Evans said in a written statement.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Authorities identify Polk County man killed in apparent homicide