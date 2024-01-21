New Victim Identified in Cali Plane Crash that Claimed Four

A Bay Area family told the San Francisco Chronicle that their 27-year-old son was one of four victims of a plane crash near Half Moon Bay, California, last week. Isaac Zimmern, 27, was aboard a private aircraft alongside his partner of 10 years and another couple when their plane crashed off the coast of the small town on Jan. 14. The body of his partner, Emma “Pearl” Willmer-Shiles, was found floating about a mile from some of the aircraft pieces, though the majority of the plane—and her fellow passengers—have not been found. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, according to the Chronicle.

