Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting in Suffolk

Suffolk police on Wednesday identified a 63-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day.

Sherman Lee Perry, of Suffolk, was pronounced dead in a residence in the 100 block of Pine Street after police responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at about 9:15 p.m. Perry had suffered a single gunshot wound, according to police.

Police have not shared any information about who is responsible for Perry’s death. Anyone with knowledge related to this shooting is encouraged to submit at anonymous tip by calling 1-888-562-5887 or by going to www.p3tips.com.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com