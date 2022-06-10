Victim identified in deadly Dayton shooting

Jun. 10—A 37-year-old man was shot and killed late Wednesday in Dayton.

The gunshot victim was identified Thursday afternoon as Jamell Brown by the Dayton Police Department.

A 911 caller reported a man was shot multiple times around 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Woodward Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Initial indications are that someone inside a vehicle was firing a weapon, police said.

A white vehicle was possibly involved and fled toward Germantown Pike, according to dispatch records following the shooting.

Dayton police detectives urge anyone who has information or video to call 937-333-1232 or leave an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).