Victim identified in deadly Galt shooting

Sep. 15—GALT — The Galt Police Department has identified the victim of Monday night's shooting homicide as 25-year-old resident Jimmy Crisp.

The department identified Crisp Tuesday afternoon in a social media announcement.

On Monday night at 8:11 p.m., Galt police officers responded to the report of a man with a gun on the 200 block of McFarland Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man, later identified as Crisp, succumbed to his injuries while en route to an area hospital.

During the investigation, officers learned there were two additional victims being treated at local hospitals.

Several other subjects were detained during the initial investigation, but no arrests have been made, police said.

Police said it was unknown how many shooters were involved, but they believe the incident may be related to a disagreement that took place over the last few days.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Freel at 209-366-7005.

K-9 Yaro passes away

The Galt Police Department and the Foothills K9 Association announced Tuesday afternoon that retired K9 Yaro passed away at the age of 15.

The association said Yaro was not alone at the end, as owner Julie Baldwin told him he was loved to his last breath.

Yaro was the department's first K9, and was partnered with Officer Kevin Tonn. Yaro was in Tonn's patrol car the morning the officer was killed while responding to a burglary in 2013. Baldwin said in a social media post that Yaro spent the last six years of his life with her.

"Face to face and eyes locked on one another I spoke these truths to him," she posted.

"'You are a good dog. You did a good job. You were the best dog. You go to sleep now and I will see you in the Morning. You are so good. I learned so much from you. Good night, Yaro. I love you. I love you so much. Thank you for letting me be yours.'"