Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in DeKalb County, police say

An innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a deadly shooting has been identified, DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Hatton Drive just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived on scene, they found a man in his 40s’, dead after being shot multiple times.

Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Charlie Carter.

Investigators on scene told a Channel 2 Action News photographer that the victim was not involved in the argument and he was possibly an innocent bystander who became a victim.

Police did not release any additional information and say the investigation is ongoing.

