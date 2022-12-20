Victim identified in deadly road rage shooting outside Gwinnett County tavern

Police have charged a man after officials said he killed someone during a road rage shooting.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin reported live on WSB Tonight outside the Will Henry’s Tavern where the shooting happened on Rockbridge Road at Five Forks Trickum Road Monday night.

Police identified the victim as Jerome Johnson, 39 of Lawrenceville.

We’re working to learn more about the victim and what led to the road rage, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that they believe it was a road rage incident in the parking lot. Police said a suspect on a bicycle shot Johnson who was sitting inside his SUV.

TRENDING STORIES

Johnson was taken to the hospital by Gwinnett Fire Rescue but died at the hospital. Police later arrested the suspect after a K9 search.

Deputies identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez of Lilburn. Police charged Hernandez with aggravated assault and felony murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: