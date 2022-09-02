Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over

The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case.

The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.

Mazanett is an MBTA bus operator who was hired in 2017 but has since been suspended, according to officials.

The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street near the Jackson Square stop in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood around 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Boston Police Department.

The crash happened Thursday in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street near the Jackson Square stop in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Mazanett will be back in court for a bail hearing on September 14.

The Boston police homicide unit is leading the investigation. There are no additional details available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW