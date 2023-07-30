Victim identified in deadly shooting near Orange County apartment complex

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a shooting Friday night.

Deputies said 18-year-old Cesar Clemente Hiraldo died near the Sun Bay Apartments.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the Winter Park apartment complex around 9:20 p.m.

Deputies found Hiraldo and a 17-year-old man who were shot.

Investigators said Hiraldo was pronounced dead at the scene on Aloma Avenue.

The other teen was taken to the hospital for his injuries but is expected to be OK.

The sheriff’s office has not provided any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

See a map of the scene below:

