Victim identified in deadly West Wendover Avenue hit and run
Oil prices wavered as Libya restarted production at its largest oil field. North Dakota production, though, continues to be impacted by colder temperatures.
After the death of the Overwatch League, Overwatch esports will have a more open format starting in 2024. Teams from North America, Europe, Middle East, North Africa and Asia can compete to take part in two global Overwatch Champions Series tournaments.
Tesla stock has had a bumpy ride thus far in 2024, with shares sliding as the broader market hits new highs. Investors will be hoping the EV stalwart’s fourth quarter earnings, due after the bell on Wednesday, could spell some relief.
Some customers have had the rear windscreens blow out of their new Honda HR-Vs. Honda says it's not a safety risk, but will replace them if defective.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.
More than 68,000 shoppers say this quiet, easy-to-use device helps them breathe easier, especially during winter.
Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.
TikTok is one of the latest companies to be hit by layoffs sweeping across tech industry over the past year.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
Will AI automate human jobs, and -- if so -- which jobs and when? A survey from the University of Pennsylvania, NYU and Princeton finds that ChatGPT alone could impact around 80% of jobs. Contrary to what one (including this reporter) might expect, the MIT researchers found that the majority of jobs previously identified as being at risk of AI displacement aren't, in fact, "economically beneficial" to automate -- at least at present.
Power outage? No problem if you have this. But it definitely stretches the definition of 'portable.'
It would work across nearby devices from within the app.
Skiing or snowboarding this season? Don't leave home without a pair of Wildhorn Rocas.
The 2023 COLA had the potential to create a bigger tax hit for retirees. But there's still time to contain the damage.
