Victim identified in fatal Avalon shooting, Hopewell man charged with homicide

Jan. 22—Allegheny County police have arrested a Hopewell man in the shooting death of a man early Saturday in Avalon.

Samuel Lee Tolfa, 32, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, carrying a firearm without a license and fleeing police.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jorden Lee Puskar, 21, of Coraopolis.

County 911 dispatchers were notified of the shooting at about 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Prospect Street.

According to police, first responders found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment there. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tolfa fled from responding officers and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, police said.

He is being detained in the Allegheny County Jail after bail was denied at his arraignment on Saturday, according to court records.

Tolfa faces a preliminary hearing on the charges on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .