Victim identified in fatal Christmas Eve shooting on 29th Street in Columbus

The victim of a Christmas Eve shooting on 29th Street in Columbus has been identified.

Zayveion Aimir Walton, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 24, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Walton was found with multiple gunshot wounds and lying on the sidewalk at 501 29th St., Bryan said. That’s the address of the 29th Street Gym in the North Columbus Recreation Center.

His body was taken for an autopsy, Bryan said.

Columbus Police Department spokeswoman Brittany Santiago wasn’t reached for comment before publication.

This homicide was the second on Christmas Eve in Columbus.

Columbus police said one person died and one was critically injured from an early morning shooting Saturday in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road.

Tamareious Miller, 24, was identified as the deceased victim. Another victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Columbus police were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m.

Staff writer Kelby Hutchison contributed to this report.