Victim identified in fatal Dorchester stabbing

Officials have identified the 39-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Dorchester Monday night.

Earnest Sims, of Boston, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital after Boston Police responded to a stabbing on Beauford Lane just before 9:00 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

