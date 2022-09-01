Victim identified in fatal Durham shooting. Police are now looking for suspect’s car.

The Durham Police Department has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday night as 41-year-old Derek Ross Sterling.

Officers responding to the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road at 6:17 p.m. found a man, now identified as Sterling, with a gunshot wound, The News & Observer previously reported.

Emergency medical services workers pronounced him dead.

Investigators are now looking for a metallic gray sedan that may be a 2018-2020 Acura TLX with a sunroof, police say.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s homicide is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at 919-560-4440 at ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.