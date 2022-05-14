Victim identified in fatal hit and run, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating an accident that left one man dead.

On May 13, officers responded to the area of Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road to a fatal pedestrian crash just after 9:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, later identified as Demarco Watt, 29, was struck by an unknown car in a hit and run while lying in the roadway.

According to a release, the unknown person fled the scene south on Riverdale Road and will possibly have front-end damage.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.

