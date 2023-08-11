Victim identified in fatal Ogdensburg stabbing

Aug. 11—OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg teen stabbed to death on Paterson Street early Thursday morning has been identified.

In a press release Friday, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua identified Bryson R. Jenks, 19, as the victim of the fatal stabbing that led to the arrest of Kenneth C. Durham, 44, of 316 Deviller St., on second-degree murder and a host of other charges Thursday afternoon.

Durham remains in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, where he is being held without bail following his arraignment in City Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday before Judge Marcia L. LeMay.

Pasqua said that Durham is accused of intentionally causing the death of Jenks by stabbing him the chest with a knife at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

City police said that patrols received a report of a possible stabbing in the 400 block of Paterson Street and that further investigation revealed that during a verbal dispute, Jenks, who was described as an acquaintance of Durham, suffered a knife wound that resulted in his death.

Following the stabbing, a manhunt ensued and police found Durham around 3 a.m. hiding in a moored boat in a marina along the St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg.

Besides the second-degree murder charge, Durham was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon related to the stabbing. He was additionally charged by city police with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of second-degree harassment stemming from several domestic disputes.

City police additionally charged Durham with fourth-degree criminal mischief for cutting off and damaging his ankle GPS monitoring device that belongs to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and was a condition of his parole on Feb. 16.

Durham was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court to 15 years in state prison in 2011 for a first-degree attempted-assault conviction. He was convicted in 2011 of seriously injuring a 2 1/2 -month-old girl by shaking her at his Terrace Park home in Morristown. The child suffered a broken skull, brain damage, fractured ribs and eye injuries. Family members said at Durham's May 2011 sentencing that the child was left permanently blind.

According to City Court documents, Durham had a GPS monitoring device attached to him by his parole officer on June 21. At approximately 1:11 a.m. Thursday, records indicate that the device transmitted a "master tamper alert."

Court records show that the GPS unit was located at 8:40 a.m. Thursday next to a garage near McCarrier Lane in Ogdensburg and the device strap had been cut.

Durham is also registered with the state as a Class 3 sex offender, the highest risk classification. He was sentenced in July 2002 in St. Lawrence County Court to serve a year in county jail on a third-degree rape conviction. He admitted having sex with a then 16-year-old girl in December 2001 in Fowler.