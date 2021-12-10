Victim identified in fatal shooting during Fresno altercation that left two more injured

A man who was shot to death in south Fresno on Thursday morning has been identified by police.

The victim killed was 21-year-old Brandon Catano. Fresno police were notified by the ShotSpotter technology that multiple shots were fired about 1 a.m. on San Pablo Avenue just north of Divisadero Street.

Officers arrived to find Catano killed by multiple gunshot wounds. Two other men were injured in the altercation— a 23-year-old man was shot and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed. Both were listed as stable after being taken to a hospital.

According to police, video surveillance showed an altercation at the apartment building before the violence occurred, but what caused the incident wasn’t immediately clear.

Detectives are asking for the community’s help in the homicide investigation and encourage anyone who has information to please contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

It was the 70th homicide in Fresno in 2021, and was followed shortly after by the city’s 71st.