Victim identified in fatal shooting near Fresno airport. Police say he frequented the area

The Fresno Police Department continue its investigation into the death of 31-year old Fresno man on Monday.

The homicide victim, identified Tuesday as Veasna Nhiv, was found at Chestnut and Dayton avenues around 5:15 a.m. as officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area. Police originally said Hhiv was found in his car, but in an update Tuesday said he was found on the ground. He had been shot in the upper body and died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and video surveillance of the shooting.

They have learned that Nhiv frequented the area where the shooting happened, though a motive for the shooting is still unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-2445 or 559-621-2516, or via Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).