Victim identified in fatal shooting in north Gautier, police say

A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Gautier Thursday afternoon.

Authorities identified the deceased as Quintavious Q. Griffin and said he died from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

At 1:50 p.m., police were called to a residence on Whitewood Drive, which is close to the Dollar General in north Gautier.

A witness told people they did not know how Griffin was injured.

Officers provided medical assistance upon finding Griffin, but he later died at the scene.

In a press release, police said they had gathered information about the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

An investigation is under way.

If you have information about the shooting, please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.