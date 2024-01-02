Victim identified in fatal stabbing in Fresno. It was the city’s 35th homicide of 2023

Police have identified a 39-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing in Fresno early on New Year’s Eve.

It was the 35th homicide in the city in 2023, police said in an update Tuesday.

Anthony Sanchez was found outside a home on Sierra Vista Avenue south of Church Avenue around 2:30 a.m. He was yelling for help and officers gave aid until emergency personnel arrived. Sanchez was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died, police said.

Detectives believe Sanchez had a confrontation with someone in the street prior to the stabbing.

They are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the department at 559-621-2407 or 559-489-STOP to remain anonymous.