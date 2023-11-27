Victim identified in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Fresno. Police search for info

Police have identified a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Thanksgiving Day.

Siranthony Robinson was found just after noon Thursday near Cedar and Belmont avenues. He had multiple gunshot wounds, was on the ground and unresponsive. EMTs and fire personnel provided medical aid, but Robinson died at the scene, police said.

Siranthony Robinson was shot and killed in Fresno, Ca, on Thanksgiving Day.

Police confirmed his identity in a statement Monday.

Fresno police Lt. Mike Gebhart at the scene Thursday said there may have been a disturbance between Robinson and an “unknown person” prior to the homicide. That person fled the area in an unknown direction, police said in a update Monday. He has not been located.

Homicide detectives continue to search for witnesses and video surveillance from businesses nearby.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Fresno Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east-central Fresno on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.